Parveen Rehman murder case: SC directs govt toform new JIT forthwith

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the government to expedite the process to form new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe killing of prominent social worker Parveen Rehman.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard a suo motu case regarding Perveen Rehman, a prominent social activist and director of the Orangi Pilot Project Research and Training Institute who was gunned down on March 13, 2013 in Karachi. Raheel Kamran, representing Aquila Ismail, sister of deceased Praveen Rehman submitted before the court that they have filed an application, requesting the government for constituting a new JIT however, she said that they have not yet received any response in this regard. The counsel however, expressed satisfaction over the security being provided to the family of the deceased. He said that he filed an application on November 8, with the Ministry of Interior for the formation of new JIT in the matter.

Justice Sheikh Azmat asked as to who is representing the state in the matter in hand at which Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokar appeared before the court and submitted that he had come to know that a request has been made to Ministry of Interior for constituting the JIT in the instant matter and the Ministry of Interior had sought opinion of the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) who had given his opinion as well and the matter is still under process. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that the killers of the prominent social worker have not yet been arrested which is a great tragedy. He further observed that the police has spoiled the case.

Justice Azmat further said that it is not mentioned anywhere that another JIT cannot be constituted, adding that recently, a new JIT has been formed. He further said that even in the Model Town case, the government of Punjab constituted another JIT. Justice Azmat directed the additional attorney general to expedite the process and submit compliance report adding that the court will take up the matter again after court vacation. Tariq Khokar replied that he will contact the Ministry of Interior today and will expedite the process of application, seeking formation of new JIT in the matter. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till January.