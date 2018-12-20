Zero gas pressure in several areas

Rawalpindi: The domestic consumers are facing difficulties in cooking and heating their homes because of zero gas pressure in most localities of the city. In some localities, SNGPL is providing full gas pressure to its consumers only four hours from 2:00 am to 6:00 am when majority of families take deep slumber.

The people of the affected localities have appealed to the Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to take suo moto action against SNGPL to adopt equal attitude.