Thu Dec 20, 2018
December 20, 2018

No justice

Newspost

December 20, 2018

When a person is wrong, the only remedy that he has is to knock on court doors. In Pakistan, despite winning a case in court, a person’s problems are not solved. This is because the person, especially public sector departments, against whom the case is filed fails to implement court orders. It has been observed on various occasions that the public sector departments do not implement court orders in a timely manner.

People run from pillar to post in search of justice, but to no avail. Public sector officials should comply with the orders of court to keep the supremacy of the institution intact.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

