Thu Dec 20, 2018
December 20, 2018

The Kashmir issue

Newspost

December 20, 2018

The fresh wave of violence in Kashmir in which at least 14 Kashmiris lost their lives is the grim reminder of the fact that people in Kashmir are suffering a great deal at the hands of Indian forces. Living according to one’s own wish and will is the birth-right of every individual, but, unfortunately, Kashmirs have been denied this right. For decades now, the Indian military has been using every kind of trick to subdue Kashmiris’ just struggle. People are being detained, tortured and mercilessly killed, and are being used as human-shields, but these brutalities have failed to catch the attention of numerous human rights organisations.

Unless the UN resolution on the Kashmir conundrum is implemented, the dark night of tyranny and oppression will continue to prevail in the valley. To stop senseless killing in Kashmir, all superpowers should join hands to resolve the issue in a timely manner.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

