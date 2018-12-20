Journey by train

I travel frequently by train and have witnessed Pakistan Railways’ fall and recent recovery firsthand. Some things – like the provision of complimentary travel items and quality food – are, however, immune to change. In a long journey by train, which sometimes extend to even 24 hours, passengers of even business and sleeper class are not provided with essential items such as blankets and pillows. These items have to be procured at unreasonably high prices from the train staff. Even then, the quality and cleanliness of supplied items leave much to be desired. Similarly, stale food and diluted tea are offered at platforms and by in-train vendors. No one keeps a tab over these service providers and both the railway administration and the railway police mint money at the cost of passengers. The PFA and other province’s food authorities’ jurisdiction should be extended to railway stations for monitoring food safety and hygiene. If the authorities are mulling to turn around this vital public service, they need to prioritise passengers’ comfort in their strategies.

Umar Khaliq

Karachi