NAB seeks record of LDA City Housing Scheme

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started tightening a noose around former LDA DG Ahad Cheema and directed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to submit a complete record of LDA City Housing Scheme.

NAB’s letter (1(16) HQ/943) with the subject “Provision of information u/s 19 of NAO, 1999-Investigation against Ahad Khan Cheema, Ex-DG LDA and Others regarding LDA City Project,” was sent to LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan recently. It said whereas the competent authority has taken the cognizance of an offence(s) committed by Ahad Khan Cheema, Ex-DG LDA and others regarding LDA City Project under the provision of NAO, 1999.

“In view thereof, you are hereby called upon to submit a comprehensive report along with attested copy of following record regarding the award of contract for development of Infrastructure, LDA City Housing Scheme Lahore,” the letter said. The first document NAB demanded in the letter was a complete service record of Israr Saeed, former Chief Engineer LDA. Israr Saeed was already facing NAB cases in Ashiyana Housing Scheme and many other projects launched during the rule of former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the LDA officials said.

The NAB asked the LDA to provide PC-1 of LDA City Phase 1 and its administrative approval, copies of various official letters, complete process of tenders invited for execution of road infrastructure in LDA City Phase 1 and complete details of part Technical sanction amounting to Rs 868.001 million accorded by Israr Saeed, the former chief engineer.

The letter also directed the DG to provide details of criteria for estimation (MRS/Engineer’s rate) of development works of the project along with relevant rules and procedures, details of estimated work cost and bid offered by M/S Alam Khan Brothers, details of contract awarded to M/S Alam Khan Brothers and any enhancements made therein along with the approving authority, details of work carried out by M/S Alam Khan Brothers and the payments made to the same and details of tender for the balanced work invited by LDA. —