Wed Dec 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Agha Khan Kharadar win Karachi United Football girls’ title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

KARACHI: Agha Khan Kharadar won the girls’ title and Lyari Kakri lifted the Under-14 boys’ crown in connection with the Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth Football League here the other day.Earlier, Baldia Centre and KU Academy won the Under-10 and Under-12 boys’ titles respectively. A total of 720 boys’ and 80 girls’ teams participated in the league.

