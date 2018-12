Nawaz’ guard tortures cameraman at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: A guard of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday attacked the cameraman of a private news channel within the premises of Parliament House leaving him unconscious.

The cameraman, identified as Wajid Ali, was attacked by the guard when he was making footage of Nawaz Sharif, who along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif was leaving the National Assembly after chairing a party meeting.

Wajid Ali was seriously injured after being punched and kicked by the guard. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where his treatment was underway.

Meanwhile, at the outset of the National Assembly session, Farrukh Habib of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf informed Speaker Asad Qaiser about this incident and strongly condemned it.

The Speaker suspended the House proceedings for 14 minutes to talk with the representatives of journalists in his office on the issue.

Our correspondent adds: Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Monday banned entry of private guards in premises of the Parliament House following brutal torture on a cameraman of private television by security guard of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Taking notice of brutal torture on cameraman namely Syed Wajid Shah, the Speaker also ordered inquiry into the incident saying that only security of the Parliament would be available in premises of the Parliament House.

Earlier, the journalists covering proceedings of the National Assembly also walked out of the press gallery, gathered at entry point of the Parliament House building where the cameraman was manhandled by the security guard accompanying Nawaz Sharif when he was leaving the premises.

The security guard was shown throwing cameraman and one of them jumping over and kicking his face according to a video going viral on social media. The video also shows cameraman Wajid Shah bleeding from nose.

Wajid later was shifted to the Federal Government Service Hospital in unconscious condition.

Later, Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif also condemned the incident on the floor of the House and suggested to take legal action against the person who had tortured the cameraman. He also apologized to media and assured full cooperation in probing the incident.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Omar Ayub Khan also visited journalists in the press lobby and expressed solidarity with them.

Fawad Chaudhry said that orders have been issued to register FIR against those responsible for the incident. “The cameraman was brutally tortured and we are standing with the journalist community,” he said.

Earlier, the PTI parliamentarian Farrukh Habib raised the issue in the House and demanded ban on entry of security guards in the Parliament House building. “Gulu Butt type culture should stop now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif taking notice of the incident of torture said he was pained to learn about it. “I have also directed the party leaders to visit injured cameraman and make arrangements for his treatment,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said he would not tolerate people in his private staffs who commit such acts.

Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) has also submitted an application with the Speaker office and Inspector General Islamabad Police for action against the security guards.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb called on injured cameraman in Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad, reported Geo News.

She said Mian Sahib has taken strict notice of the incident and the security guard involved in the incident would be punished.