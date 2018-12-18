Transfer of doctor: Raja Basharat pressing hospital MS

PM takes notice of Punjab minister’s leaked audio call; Punjab health minister says keeping administrative matters free of political influence policy of PTI; law minister says he did nothing wrong; doctor tenders resignation over political victimisation

aISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took notice of leaked phone call of Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi.

While taking notice of the leaked audio call between Raja Basharat and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital Medical MS Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi over alleged transfer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s daughter and sought a report from Federal Minister for Health Amir Kiyani.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid had also taken notice of threatening phone call of Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to probe the matter and present a report.

Previously, Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat threatened Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi over the alleged disregard of his orders of the transfer of a female medical officer.

In a telephonic conversation that went viral on Sunday, the law minister telephoned the medical superintendent and threatened him for disobeying his order.

In the recording, the minister can be heard speaking loudly to the MS, saying that the lady doctor must be sent to the skin department or ready for dire consequences. It can also be heard in the recording that the MS was apologising.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s daughter Dr Areeba Abbasi resigned from her job at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital alleging medical superintendent (MS) of the health facility of political victimisation.

In resignation letter sent to Secretary Health Dr Areeba alleged that MS Dr Tariq Niazi was targeting her for political revenge.

She said that attitude of MS Dr Niazi towards her was not bearable. “I cannot work in the same facility as he [Dr Niazi] is there so I’ve had to resign,” she said adding that during last five months she was being transferred from one ward to other continuously.

Dr Areeba requested as she was assigned to the emergency department for two months following which she was posted to pathology where she worked for three months. Thereafter she was transferred to the skin (dermatology) department where she worked hard.