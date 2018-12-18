Smith leads Sutherland to T20 title

SYDNEY: Steven Smith led his grade side Sutherland to the New South Wales Premier T20 title at the SCG on Sunday.

While the Australia Test team was going head-to-head with India in Perth, Smith made scores of 42 and 19 in the semi-finals and final at a venue he has lit up during his international career.

The T20 finals were the first time Smith had captained a team since the controversy in South Africa which saw him stripped of the Australia captaincy. He won’t be eligible to return to that role for a further 12 months after his initial ban finishes, but that does not extend to club cricket.