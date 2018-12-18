close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Police sports from 26th

Sports

LAHORE: The annual Inter-Region and Inter-Unit Police sports will be held from December 26 to 30. Competitions will be held in wrestling, boxing, ju-jitsu, judo and taekwondo, informed Sports Manager Police Lahore Aqeel Javed Butt, who is the organising secretary. He informed that the competitions will be organised and held at Police Line Qila Gujjar Singh under the supervision of President District Police Sports Committee PSP SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain and District Sports Officer ASP Headquarters Miss Aisha Butt.

