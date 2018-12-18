UAF organises cricket match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organised a cricket match among the employees of university to promote sports activities. Deans XI won match against VC XI. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa along with all Deans, Registrar M Hussain and Treasurer Tariq Saeed witnessed the match.
