PSL franchises not happy over revelation of financial details

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has annoyed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises over their unintentional revelation the financial details of all the teams.

The financial details saw the light when the PCB in its bid to get tax exemption from the government, both federal as well as provincial asked the frnachises to provide it with its accounts.All teams in the PSL had earlier complained to the PCB about taxes they have had to pay over and above the franchise rights fees – including holding and sales tax. The financial troubles of the now defunct Multan Sultans franchise also made the franchises anxious.

However, the Pakistan board seems to have made the situation even more tense by sharing confidential information with all franchises, which should have been kept hidden.All franchises are eyeing a reworked revenue sharing deal with the Pakistan board, who signed a new TV rights deal worth $40 million.