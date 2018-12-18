close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

HEC relaxes equivalence for ICMAP, ICAP and ACCA

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Islamabad : Students holding final examination certificates of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), and Membership of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK need not apply to Higher Education Commission (HEC) for equivalence certificate for Master of Commerce (MCom) from now onwards.

The employers and universities have been requested to consider the said certificates as equivalent to MCom degree, further advising them to determine suitability of the candidates for jobs and admissions respectively as per their rules and regulations.

Previously, HEC considered applications for this equivalence on individual basis and certificates were issued accordingly.

The step is part of the HEC efforts to simplify its operating procedures for convenience of general public, students and faculty.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad