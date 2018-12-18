HEC relaxes equivalence for ICMAP, ICAP and ACCA

Islamabad : Students holding final examination certificates of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), and Membership of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK need not apply to Higher Education Commission (HEC) for equivalence certificate for Master of Commerce (MCom) from now onwards.

The employers and universities have been requested to consider the said certificates as equivalent to MCom degree, further advising them to determine suitability of the candidates for jobs and admissions respectively as per their rules and regulations.

Previously, HEC considered applications for this equivalence on individual basis and certificates were issued accordingly.

The step is part of the HEC efforts to simplify its operating procedures for convenience of general public, students and faculty.