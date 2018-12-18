Honoured

A Pakistani woman has been elected as treasurer in the election of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) – a global organization working in over 170 countries to provide help, advice, services and supplies relating to any aspect of reproductive health and family planning.

Ms. Mahtab Akber Rashdi, who is elected for IPPF’s global leadership position, is also elected chairperson for its South Asia Region Executive Committee (Region comprises nine countries of South Asia). She is also chairperson of Rahnuma-Family Planning Association of Pakistan (R-FPAP).