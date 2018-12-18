close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Honoured

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

A Pakistani woman has been elected as treasurer in the election of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) – a global organization working in over 170 countries to provide help, advice, services and supplies relating to any aspect of reproductive health and family planning.

Ms. Mahtab Akber Rashdi, who is elected for IPPF’s global leadership position, is also elected chairperson for its South Asia Region Executive Committee (Region comprises nine countries of South Asia). She is also chairperson of Rahnuma-Family Planning Association of Pakistan (R-FPAP).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore