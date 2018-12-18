Drive against rats at Railway Station

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways Lahore Division launched a cleanliness drive at Railway Station here on Monday. According to a press release, under the cleanliness drive measures would be taken at railway lines, yards and all offices while high potency drug would also be used for elimination of rats.

Notices to PR staff: Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has issued show-cause notices to staff of Pasrur Railway Station who was found absent during a surprise visit by the railways officials on Monday.

According to details, assistant transportation officer made a surprise visit to Pasrur Railway Station and noted that booking clerk and gateman were absent from duties. Lahore Division Transportation Officer Nasir Nazeer said Pakistan Railways would take strict action against staff members found absent from duties and urged them to perform their duties honestly.