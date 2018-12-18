close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Uzbekistan thrash Afghanistan 11-0

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

KARACHI: Uzbekistan thrashed Afghanistan 11-0 in the opening match of the Hockey Series Open (HSO) at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, on Monday. Senior Minister Punjab Raja Basharat was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.In the second match, Pakistan President XI, consisting of young, emerging players, defeated Nepal 9-0.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan President XI is appearing as a guest team. Its matches will be treated as friendly games and will carry no points. Tuesday’s matches: Kazakhstan vs Nepal, Pakistan President XI vs Uzbekistan.

