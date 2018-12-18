close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 18, 2018

Indian brutalities

Newspost

December 18, 2018

The recent rise in atrocities of Indian forces in Indian-held Kashmir is quite alarming. The unwarranted brutal killing of Kashmiris is a sheer violation of human rights. International organisations who are flag-bearer of human rights must step forward and pressurise India to stop this act of barbarity.

The plebiscite that was once recommended by the UN must be conducted and Kashmiris should be allowed to decide for their future.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost