Indian brutalities

The recent rise in atrocities of Indian forces in Indian-held Kashmir is quite alarming. The unwarranted brutal killing of Kashmiris is a sheer violation of human rights. International organisations who are flag-bearer of human rights must step forward and pressurise India to stop this act of barbarity.

The plebiscite that was once recommended by the UN must be conducted and Kashmiris should be allowed to decide for their future.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad