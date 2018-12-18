Seven arrested for harassing couple in Murree

MURREE: Police Monday arrested seven people suspected of harassing a tourist couple in Murree, a day after the husband accused the authorities of inaction, Geo News reported.

Police said raids are being carried out to nab more suspects. The incident came to light Sunday evening after hotel agents reportedly harassed a couple, which led to a scuffle. Talking to Geo News, Murree assistant commissioner said a set of rules have been introduced to ensure protection of tourists in the city and that no hotel agent would be allowed to pressure tourists to get rooms in their hotels.

According to eyewitnesses, some hotel agents made catcalls at a woman tourist near GPO Chowk when she was walking on Murree’s Mall with her husband around at 6.30 pm. When the husband asked the agents to refrain from the lewd behaviour, they pushed him. However, the bypassers and traffic police officers broke up the scuffle, the in charge at the bazaar’s local check-point refused to initiate any action when the couple complained, citing jurisdiction.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media as well, after which Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice and directed IGP to submit a report. The CM said the affected couple should be given justice at all costs. In addition, Rawalpindi CPO suspended the in charge as well as other officers at the police check-point.