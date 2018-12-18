Abundant vehicles, BRT termed reasons behind Peshawar traffic mess

PESHAWAR: A huge number of vehicles and ongoing work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project are the main reasons behind the traffic mess in the city, officials told the district council on Monday. SSP (Traffic) Kashif Zulfiqar and Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Fazal Ahmad Jan briefed the councillors on the traffic situation in Peshawar.

The officials said that seven million vehicles, including 85,000 rickshaws, were plying roads in the provincial capital. Out of the 85,000 rickshaws, 50,000 were without permits, they added. The SSP traffic said that the traffic problem could be controlled after the BRT's completion.

The official added that the removal of wagons and buses from the roads would also address the problem. He said that 1,394 traffic wardens were performing duties despite 200-year-old route designs.

The official said that encroachments, illegal bus stands, roadside parking and vehicles without permits were the cause of the traffic mess. He asked the councillors to extend cooperation to the traffic wardens in removing encroachments and illegal stands that would address the problem.

The district council meeting had been convened on the directives of District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan. The session was chaired by Naib Nazim Syed Qasim Ali Shah. After the SSP's briefing, Muhammad Asim Khan addressing the council said that the designs of commercial plazas would be rejected if they do not have car parking. He said that action was being initiated against the illegal car parking stands and vehicles that were plying roads without permits.

The nazim appreciated the traffic wardens for performing their duties despite lack of human resources. He added that the issue of car parking outside the Lady Reading Hospital had been taken up with officials concerned.