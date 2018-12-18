close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
December 18, 2018

Balloons with Pakistan Zindabad slogan found in India

Top Story

A
APP
December 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Green-coloured balloons with ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan written on them were found at the site of the International Gita Festival, 2018, being held in Kurukshetra city of Haryana, India.

Children were found playing with these balloons, police said Sunday. An FIR has been registered in this regard following a complaint by Malkhan, a home guard.

