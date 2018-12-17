Journalists hailed for highlighting problems of Chitralis

CHITRAL: District Police Officer (DPO) Furqan Bilal on Sunday said the journalist community had played a key role in highlighting and identifying the problems being faced by the local people.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the training workshop titled “Crimes Reporting” jointly arranged by the Chitral Police and the Chitral Press Club. The DPO said that members of the journalist community in Chitral had an important role in maintaining law and order in the district. He added that Chitral is the largest district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that shares border with Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chitral Press Club President Zaheeruddin said they would continue holding training workshops for the capacity building of the journalist community.