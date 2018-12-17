close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

Govt facilitating pharmaceutical companies: minister

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

BANNU: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah on Sunday said the government was facilitating the pharmaceutical companies to manufacture quality medicines.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Pharmaceutical Association Chairman Dr Maqbool Jan, who informed him about the problems of the pharmaceutical companies.

