Govt facilitating pharmaceutical companies: minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah on Sunday said the government was facilitating the pharmaceutical companies to manufacture quality medicines.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Pharmaceutical Association Chairman Dr Maqbool Jan, who informed him about the problems of the pharmaceutical companies.
BANNU: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah on Sunday said the government was facilitating the pharmaceutical companies to manufacture quality medicines.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Pharmaceutical Association Chairman Dr Maqbool Jan, who informed him about the problems of the pharmaceutical companies.