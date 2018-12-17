Zahir calls for cleanup operation in PHF

ISLAMABAD: Zahir Shah, president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association, has called for cleanup operation in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), saying that those responsible for the worst ever performance in the World Cup should be shown the door.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday, Zahir said Pakistan hockey had never seen such a worst time. “I have been serving the game for almost 40 years in different capacities in the province and PHF. I have never seen such a pathetic scenario in hockey in my life. It is now pertinent on PHF president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar to initiate the cleanup operation in the Pakistan hockey and remove all those involved in mishandling of affairs. Only removal would be not enough. All those involved in any bungling in Pakistan hockey should be taken the task,” he said.

The KP Hockey president called for removal of Shahbaz Senior as the PHF secretary, sacking of team management, the finance assistant hired after 2015 and all those who were responsible for crippling game’s activities in the country.

“My first demand to the PHF president is to remove Shehbaz Senior as the secretary PHF. Besides that all those who have been hired by him should be shown the door.”

Zahir added that a proper audit should be conducted to see the pilferage and leakage of accounts in recent times.

“When it comes to financial affairs I can trust Brig (r) Khokhar. Inquiry should be conducted against all other officials in the PHF. Special audit should be conducted in the federation to see where the huge amount has gone. Those handling the finance should then be taken to task.”

Zahir blamed PHF secretary for initiating grouping at provincial and district levels in recent past.

“During all these years no stress has been given on strengthening nurseries of Pakistan hockey. No effort has been made to improve domestic hockey plight. That is the job of secretary. Sadly nothing had been done in this respect,” he said. Besides Shahbaz, Zahir also lashed out at Hasan Sardar for the worst ever showing of Pakistan hockey.

“He was chief selector when Pakistan finished 12th in 2010. Now he is manager and Pakistan again finished 12th. That means Hasan Sardar is a poor administrator. If respected former players like Rasheed Junior and Farhat Khan could be sacked, why not Shahbaz and Kamran Ashraf.”

The KP Hockey president said he had recently written a letter to Shehbaz asking him to furnish the audited report of accounts but to no avail. Zahir Shah shared the letter with ‘The News’ that said: “1t is stated with profound respects that I will be able to pinpoint inconsistencies, discrepancies and confusion in some accounts only if I have in possession of detailed audited statements for the period mentioned above. In this context a page or two page paper presented during the recently held Executive Board meeting is incomplete, inconclusive and thus pointless. Short of a comprehensive audited statements of accounts, no one can critically appraise and analyze intricacies of accounts and financial matters.”

The letter to PHF secretary further said: “It is pertinent to mention that the audited statement of accounts for the period 2015-2016 were not approved by the congress till to date.”

It is also not out of place to mention that the audited statements of accounts of those auditors are authentic, whose firm stands approved by the congress.”

Zahir also requested the PHF president to hold complete inquiry against those officials who were blamed of drawing two salaries by Naveed Alam. “Naveed Alam’s allegations that also included visa scams must be probed as they are very serious in nature.”