NSC helps align health practices with global trends

Islamabad: Digital technology is making healthcare more accessible in developing econo-mies, especially to people living in remote areas. Examinations and tests can now be performed in areas with no running water or electricity, but a mobile signal, thanks to digital technology. The healthcare industry in Pakistan is ideally placed to embrace these technologies to address key medical needs of the population.

This was a key message disseminated at the closing of Pakistan’s 1st National Scientific Congress (NSC) here Sunday. Though generally well-received by health practitioners, researchers, academicians, and students, some sessions grabbed greater attention and included digital health summit, innovative medical practices and services, role of medical registries and database. Representatives from leading global tech companies attended the digital health summit.

Dr. Saeed Ullah Shah, convener of NSC said, the congress provided a unique learning platform to interact and collaborate with global healthcare leaders and technology experts. He further said that NSC will continue its mission “till we meet again next year.”

He thanked all stakeholders, participants and the media for their support in making the first-ever NSC a success.