Security alert

LAHORE: Security in the provincial metropolis was put on high alert on Sunday to thwart any untoward incident. Additional SPs reviewed security arrangements, visited churches and sensitive buildings in their respective areas, following the directions of DIG Operations. DIG further directed to deploy snipers at the rooftop of the churches.
