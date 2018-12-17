close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

‘Asif, Nawaz can’t escape accountability’

Lahore

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founding member Dr Shahid Siddique Khan has said that former President Asif Ali Zardari can’t escape the accountability process now and his criticism of the government reflects his fear.

Talking to the PTI members here, Dr Shahid Siddique said that both Nawaz and Zardari plundered the national wealth. He said in past both would flee the country to avoid accountability process but it wouldn’t happen now under the PTI government. He said the PTI government was committed to exposing the corrupt elements so Asif Ali Zardari couldn’t save himself from the process of accountability for his deeds.

