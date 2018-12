Mountain film festival held

Islamabad: The inaugural ceremony of the 4th edition of the Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival (PIMFF) was held in Islamabad.

The chief guest on the occasion was renowned mountaineer Colonel (r) M. Sher Khan who holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani to have climbed Rakaposhi (7,788 metres) and Nanga Parbat (8,126 metres), along with numerous other peaks. Wajahat Malik, founder of PIMFF welcomed the guests to the ceremony and screening of The Frozen Road. Aziz Boolani, CEO of hotels, said it was a great privilege for us to inaugurate the Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival 2018. "We bring diverse experiences to our friends and community thereby adding value. Hotel’s Adventure Diplomacy Initiative encourage human engagement with Nature in ways that test physical prowess, endurance and commitment, mountain activities being a core part of these activities."

The Frozen Road, one of the most extraordinary films in the programme, depicts an incredible month-long expedition through Canada’s remote and frozen Yukon Territory to the Arctic Sea.