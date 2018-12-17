‘Redress weekly makeshift markets issues or face action’

LAHORE: Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, Adviser to Chief Minister, disappointed with the performance of the weekly makeshift markets and warned the district government to address the issue; otherwise, be ready for action against them.

During visits to Shadman and Wahdat Colony weekly makeshift markets, he said that situation of Sunday bazaars instead of improvement, was further deteriorated. “This is disappointing, as I am visiting these bazaars and instructing the administration to improve the situation for the last four months, he said warning the staff of these Sunday bazaars to start working properly; otherwise, go home. He said a meeting with the district management would be called during the week to review the situation and resolve the issues. He believed that the situation could not be improved until all institutions were on same page. He said the district administration was behaving non-seriously despite the orders of the chief minister. He said the situation of the bazaars was slightly improved couple of weeks back but then it was worsened.

However, number of items were not sold in the weekly makeshift markets on account of wrong pricing fixation issue while all the missing vegetables and fruits were sold just outside these markets on almost double rates by the same vendors who used to sell their products inside the makeshift markets.

This week the price of potato new was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 16. The price of onion was stable at Rs18 to 20 per kg. The price of tomato also remained unchanged at Rs23 to 25 per kg.

Garlic China was fixed at Rs90 to 92 per kg, and garlic local gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, it was sold at Rs80 per kg, and China variety was sold at Rs100 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, Ginger Thai at Rs99 to 102 per kg, while it sold at Rs160 per kg. The price of brinjal was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Price of cucumber farm was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs21 to 22 per kg, not available on pricing issue.

Bitter gourd farm was declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Spinach was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. The price of maithi was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, not available there on account of wrong pricing issue. Lemon Chinese was unchanged at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Zucchini local was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not sold, Zucchini long stable at Rs17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, not sold there on wrong pricing issue. Green chili was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Capsicum was stable at Rs58 to 60 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing issue. Coriander was fixed at Rs30 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Carrot price was fixed at Rs9 to 22 per kg, mixed quality was sold at Rs22 per kg. Cauliflower was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing while outside sold at Rs40 per kg, cabbage was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Pea was stable at Rs23 to 25 kg.

Mongray was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs23 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs50 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Mustard leaves (Saag) fixed at Rs20 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Radish was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs12 to 13 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs43 to 117 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs110 to 120 per kg, a good quality at Rs150 per kg.

Banana A-quality was gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs33 to 35 per dozen sold at Rs50 per dozen in makeshift markets. Papaya was fixed at Rs92 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Guava was stable at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Pomegranate Qandhari special was fixed at Rs145 to 150, B category at Rs121 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana at Rs261 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Both sweet potato and water-nut were fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per piece, lower quality was sold at Rs15 to 18 per piece.

Musammi was fixed at Rs58 to 90 per dozen, mixed quality was sold at Rs80 to 90 per dozen, A-quality was sold at Rs130 per dozen. Citrus fruit rate was fixed at Rs43 to 70 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 100 per dozen.