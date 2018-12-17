Mardan residents seek CJP’s help against influential killers

MARDAN: The residents of Rustam village on Sunday appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to provide them protection from influential killers who were threatening them with dire consequences.

Speaking at a news conference, Ijazur Rehman, Sajidur Rehman and Lutfur Rehman alleged that Rehmat Ghani and Noor Ghani fired at their house on April 13 over a minor issue. They added that as a result of their cousin Jawadur Rehman, who was a 9th grader, was killed in the firing while two women were injured. They added their cousin Lutfur Reham was also injured in the incident. The residents added that more than 30 children of their family had quit studies due to the fear. They added later they registered first information report (FIR) at Rustam Police Station.

The residents maintained that even after eight months the police had failed to arrest the killers. They alleged the accused had a criminal record and were roaming the area with the connivance of the police.