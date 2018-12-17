Belgium lift maiden hockey World Cup

BHUBANESWAR, India: Belgium became the world champions for the first time when they edged past Netherlands in an high-octane final of the Hockey World Cup 2018 here at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

Belgium won a tense penalty shootout 3-2 against threetimechampionsNetherlands.Incidentally, it was the Netherlands’ second consecutive match that went to shootout in the tournament after their victory over Australia in the semi-finals on Saturday.

In Sunday’s shootout, Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch outmatched his Dutch counterpart Pirmin Blaak by making four saves to hand his side their maiden World Cup title.There was hardly anything to separate the two sides in the shootout as they were levelled 2-2 after five tries. While Jeroen Hertzberger and Jonas de Geus scored for Netherlands, Florent van Aubel and Victor Wegnez were on target for Belgium.

However, the shootout was not without drama as Belgium needed Arthur de Sloover to score from their fifth and last attempt to win the game and he did so, sending the Red Lions bench into wild celebrations.

But the Dutch goalkeeper asked for a referral for a foot and the goal was later withdrawn after TV replays showed the ball indeed touched De Sloover’s feet while he was pushing it into the net past Blaak.

The reversal meant that the match went into sudden death and Van Aubel was given the responsibility by Belgium to take the first opportunity and he duly converted it.

It was then Netherlands’ turn to score but Hertzberger faltered this time as Belgium goalkeeper Vanasch came up with another brilliant save to hand his side the biggest win of their careers.Earlier in the day, Australia thrashed England 8-1 to claim the bronze medal.