Never forget

This refers to the letter ‘Never forget the carnage’ (December 15) by Laiba Muhammad Aamir. December 16 will always bring sad memories for the entire nation who cannot forget the heinous attack in which more than a hundred children were killed. Families of the martyred children are still waiting for justice. The government must take steps to bring those who are responsible for the attack to book.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

*****

Another year has gone while begging justice for the victims of the 2014 APS attack. One hundred and forty people lost their on this ill-fated day. Terrorists were able to break into the school building right under the nose of the top-notch security. The act was so barbaric that to this date all details have not been revealed. Parents of victims are still out in the streets demanding the government to investigate the incident. They are staging sit-ins in federal and provincial capitals, but to no avail. No action has been taken against those who were in charge of the school’s security. The day tragic coincides with another sad day of Pakistan’s history: the fall of Dhaka.

It is difficult to understand how the most enthusiastic supporters of the idea of Pakistan got so disappointed with the state that they parted their ways. Pakistan has been witnessing the phenomenon of judicial activism for almost a decade now yet in this age both tragic incidents have not caught the attention of the judiciary. The PTI is now ruling in the centre and in KP. It is its moral duty to investigate the tragedy of the APS attack and bring those responsible to justice.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Vic, Australia