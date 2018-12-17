In the long run

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Developed countries are on the path to progress because they efficiently utilise their resources. They devise long-term planning which isn’t overturn by successive governments. The situation is quite opposite in Pakistan. The policies are either short-term or based upon the ruling party’s interests. As a result, citizens face problems due to shoddy framework of governance.
At present, the incumbent government is only promoting those measures which are populous irrespective of their efficacy. A holistic approach towards revisiting our objectives is much needed. The government should formulate long-term strategies to retract the derailing situation of our homeland.
Prof K K Mushtaq
Sialkot
