In the long run

Developed countries are on the path to progress because they efficiently utilise their resources. They devise long-term planning which isn’t overturn by successive governments. The situation is quite opposite in Pakistan. The policies are either short-term or based upon the ruling party’s interests. As a result, citizens face problems due to shoddy framework of governance.

At present, the incumbent government is only promoting those measures which are populous irrespective of their efficacy. A holistic approach towards revisiting our objectives is much needed. The government should formulate long-term strategies to retract the derailing situation of our homeland.

Prof K K Mushtaq

Sialkot