CM takes notice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of two women in Rahwali area of Gujranwala due to alleged negligence in a private hospital.
The CM has ordered an inquiry and said strict action should be taken against those who are responsible for negligence. He also sought a report from the secretary health in this regard.
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of two women in Rahwali area of Gujranwala due to alleged negligence in a private hospital.
The CM has ordered an inquiry and said strict action should be taken against those who are responsible for negligence. He also sought a report from the secretary health in this regard.