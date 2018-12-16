close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

CM takes notice

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of two women in Rahwali area of Gujranwala due to alleged negligence in a private hospital.

The CM has ordered an inquiry and said strict action should be taken against those who are responsible for negligence. He also sought a report from the secretary health in this regard.

