PM satisfied with performance of his cabinet

ISLAMABAD: All federal ministers, state ministers and advisers will stay in their respective office with their incumbent portfolios as the first 100-day review of their performance has been completed here by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

The Prime Minister has expressed satisfaction about the performance of his cabinet members whose performance was reviewed in two phases. The first marathon meeting in this regard continued for eleven long hours last week while Saturday meeting lasted about four hours where political situation prevailing in the country and related developments also figured in the discussions informally.

The Prime Minister had announced early this month that he would review the first one hundred day performance of the ministers thoroughly. He had made it clear that the minister’s performance not living up to expectations would be shown door.