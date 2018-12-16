Lawyers seek district status for upper Swat

MINGORA: Lawyers here on Saturday launched a movement to press the government to declare upper Swat as a separate district.

The lawyers held a rally and marched towards the Matta Press Club. They threatened to take to the streets if their demand was not met.

Speaking on the occasion, the lawyers, including Matta Bar Association president Mohammad Haleem Khan, Saeed Ahmad Khan, Abdul Jalal Khan, Mohammad Zahir Shah, Iqbal Shah, Abdul Jabbar and others, said the previous government had announced the status of a separate district for upper Swat.

The protesters said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan belonged to Swat, urging him to meet the demand as per the wishes of the local population.