Reisdent adviser of CDC steps down

Islamabad : Dr. Rana Jawad Asghar, Resident Adviser of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Atlanta in Pakistan, has stepped down from his position after serving for 12 years.

Dr. Rana came to Pakistan in 2006 to start the Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme on the request of government of Pakistan, bringing with him, years of experience in Public Health and Field Epidemiology through his appointments as Faculty London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of Washington and the US CDC.

During his tenure as a Resident Adviser of FELTP Pakista, Dr. Rana trained more than 200 epidemiologists who are currently serving at key positions in the Ministry of Health and Departments of Health. Through his experience, he was able to establish a network of disease surveillance and response units (11 in total) throughout Pakistan for prevention and control of communicable diseases.

As a testament of his skills and expertise the Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme in Pakistan was awarded the ‘The CDC Director’s Award for Excellence in Outbreak Investigation’ amongst 70 plus FELTPs all over the world. His colleagues and admirers have paid glowing tributes to him for his relentless devotion to strengthen the health system in Pakistan.