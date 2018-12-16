How a child thinks of homeland’s future?

‘Children are wiser than grown-ups,’ somebody once said in the past. And that’s true: most of them are proving they think and want to do something better for their motherland selflessly than leaders who most of time fight for political power.

One has come across many city children who talk about falling standard of food, health and education. “All school teachers are not kind to us, many beat us for nothing, that’s why they’re called brutal.”

A primary schoolboy wants to be an educated and healthy young man of mature creative mind to build his country into an economically rich country with all the modern facilities for each and every citizen. “I would like to be a great man of a great country in the world, not a loan seeker; but help others.”

One can say about such children that they are developing in their minds Quaid-i-Azam ’s vision of Pakistan which hardly any leader has ever seriously tried to fulfil. No wonder if a growing child thinks and says most politicians are ‘self-seekers’ who in the garb of leaders bring about chaos and confusion in ‘my homeland.’ ‘I want to see my homeland become a welfare state.’

— [email protected]