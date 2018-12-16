One hundred rupee items!

Ishrat Hyatt : The Dollar Stores in the US and similar stores in other countries are popular sales outlets for those on a budget but are also places where you can get a good bargain every now and again. This idea was also introduced in Pakistan as the Rs100 store, where all items were priced with this tag – a good place to visit to satisfy children who are bothering parents during shopping, with something inexpensive!

The vendor in the picture has taken things a little further and set up shop on his cycle. He has built and iron frame around the back seat and loaded it with all kinds of items of household use, whether for the kitchen or elsewhere – spoons; mugs; dustpans; bowls and so on. The items are made from plastic or steel of a lower grade that may eventually rust, but the price is so reasonable any item can be replaced without denting the budget of lower income families. He roams the streets crying out the price and promising a variety to choose from.

The frame he has built sticks out at least two and half to three feet on each side and the goods are piled high. It could be seen that he had difficulty in controlling the whole caboodle.

It was also a traffic hazard as it was rather unsteady, probably because of the weight and amount of stuff that had been loaded onto it – I avoided it and stopped to talk to the man. When I pointed out the problem to him he looked a little shamefaced but explained he had to carry different items that housewives use and if they do not find it they do not patronize him and he has a family of six members to feed.

Anyway at least he’s earning an honest living and has not set up shop by encroaching on land that does not belong to him. Advice was offered on how to make the carrier safer and steadier but whether he takes notice of it is another matter!