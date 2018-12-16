Three killed in Bajaur accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: Three persons were killed in an accident during construction work on the Barang Road in Bajaur tribal district on Saturday.
It was learnt that construction work was taking place when the accident took place on the Barang Road in Bajaur.
The dead were identified as Ihsanullah, son of Yar Mohammad, Syed Badshah, son of Hussain Shah, and Mohammad Fawad, son of Imaduddin, belonging to Charsadda. The bodies were sent to the native areas.
