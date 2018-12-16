close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

Three killed in Bajaur accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

KHAR: Three persons were killed in an accident during construction work on the Barang Road in Bajaur tribal district on Saturday.

It was learnt that construction work was taking place when the accident took place on the Barang Road in Bajaur.

The dead were identified as Ihsanullah, son of Yar Mohammad, Syed Badshah, son of Hussain Shah, and Mohammad Fawad, son of Imaduddin, belonging to Charsadda. The bodies were sent to the native areas.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan