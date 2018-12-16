A ray of hope

This refers to the article ‘A visit to Thar’ (December 14) by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. The writer has described the horrific details of life in Thar. The fact that around 77 Tharis have committed suicide in the current year is alarming and needs the immediate attention of the authorities concerned. Following the CJP’s notice of the crisis in the unfortunate region, Tharis can now see a ray of hope. The permanent solution to Thar’s crisis is to prepare long-term policies. The main focus should be on providing modern facilities and making arrangements for transportation of students from their homes to school and back to ensure that no child of school-going age is out of school.

Tharis are masters in the art and science of sewing and stitching. The authorities should make concerted efforts to establish garment export factories in the region in collaboration with countries like South Korea, China, Italy and Japan. The major cash crop of the region is guar which has tremendous export potential. A guar gum manufacturing plant may be built in the area to create new job opportunities for the youth of Thar and earn much-needed foreign exchange for the country.

Sada Hayat Jalbani

Karachi