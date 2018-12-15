close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
December 15, 2018

Three-wicket win for Albilal

Sports

December 15, 2018

LAHORE: Albilal Club beat Apollo Club by 3 wickets in Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship League match played at Township ground.

Scores: Apollo Club 198 all out in 35.5 overs (Babar Arshad 13, Reyan Nadeem 28, Usaid Amin 22, Hashim Ibrahim 21, Asad Rafiq 22, Nisar Ahmed 23, Hafiz Umer 20*, Dilshad Kawnal 5/32, Sajid Hiraj 2/52).

Albilal Club 202/7 in 39.5 overs (Rao Khayam Abbas 81, Ulfat Rasool 20, Ali Sikander 65*, M Rameez 3/40, Khuram Humayun 2/23).

