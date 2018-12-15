AKFP organises ‘Seerat’ conference

Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) organised 'Seerat-un-Nabi' Conference here on Friday. Senior vice president of AKFP Syed Ehsanullah Waqas was chief guest on the occasion.

The chief guest and speakers including National Director Al-Khidmat Education Programme Ali Raza, Manager Education Programme Tayyab Jan and media manager Shoaib Hashmi highlighted noble and unique aspects of life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).