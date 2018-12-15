tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The police have arrested an accused involved in molesting of a girl student in Taunsa Sharif. Police have also started legal proceedings after registration of the case. It may be added here that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and directed to take action against the accused.
