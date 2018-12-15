close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
December 15, 2018

0.4 million bikers ticketed

Lahore

December 15, 2018

City traffic police have issued challan tickets to 419,440 bikers over violation of helmet during the ongoing campaign following the court orders.

Only on Mall Road, traffic police have issued 58,395 challan tickets to the bikers without helmets. The pillion riders who were not wearing helmets had caused 16,591 challan tickets to the bike owners. Police have also issued double challan tickets to the bikers who were hanging or putting helmets on fuel tanks instead of wearing it.

