Children at work

What’s the first thought that comes to your mind when you see children doing tough and dangerous work? We only say a few sympathetic words for them and that’s all. On the way from Peshawar to Charsadda, we regularly see a group of children busy in cleaning cars’ mirrors at traffic signals. Some of them are in rush of selling candies while some are begging. Working in such dangerous conditions can result in permanent disability from accidents or psychological damage from abuses of people.

It’s shocking that the authorities concerned have not taken any action to provide a protected and secure environment to these children so that they are not forced to work at tender ages. The responsibility lies on the authorities to break the chain of child labour.

Kayenat Shah

Charsadda