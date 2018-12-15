Inaugural Inter-Club Championship tees off today

KARACHI: Leading players from four of the biggest golf clubs of the province will feature in the Sindh leg of the inaugural National Inter-Club Championship which tees off here on Saturday.

Sindh Golf Association (SGA) is organising the provincial Inter-Club Championship which will be played over two days here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club (DACGC) and Karachi Golf Club (KGC).

The first edition of the National Inter-Club Championship is the latest addition on the growing Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) calendar.“It’s an exciting new addition on the calendar and I’m sure that participating players from all the clubs featuring in the championship must be looking forward to the event,” said Asad I.A Khan, President SGA.

The four Clubs participating in the Singh leg of the championship are KGC, DACGC, Arabian Sea Country Club and Airmen Golf Club.The country-wide championship will be played in all the provinces by December 31 to determine the champion club from each province. The champion clubs will then take take part in the finals of the championship which will be played in March next year. The winning team will be crowned as the club champion of Pakistan and will pocket a prize purse of Rs one million from the PGF.

Meanwhile, the Sindh leg of the championship offers a prize of Rs500,000 for the champion club which will be decided after two days of competition.On the opening day, 16 top players from each club will play in the first round at DACGC on Saturday (today). The second final round will be played at KGC on Sunday (tomorrow).

Each club has fielded 16 players comprising of 4 amateurs, 2 senior amateurs, 2 junior amateurs, 2 ladies , 2 girls, 2 professionals and 2 junior professionals. The format of play is stroke play and the lowest total average score of the whole team will determine the champion club.

“We believe that the championship will generate a lot of interest among the country’s golfing community,” said Asad, who is also the vice-president of PGF. He will be representing ASCC in the championship.