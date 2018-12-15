Tauqeer quits, advises PHF to induct juniors

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team’s chief coach Tauqeer Dar quit his position following the dismal performance in the World Cup in India.

Pakistan played a total of four matches during the World Cup but failed to win a single match, even against Malaysia whom they had defeated in previous four encounters. They lost 0-1 to Germany and 1-5 to the Netherlands in their group matches. They played a 1-1 draw against Malaysia.

The Green-shirts lost their crossover match against Belgium by 0-5. While talking to ‘The News’ from Lahore, Tauqeer said that he decided to resign because Pakistan failed to do well under his supervision.

Dar mentioned that he took the coaching assignment on the request of his close friend Olympian Hasan Sardar, who was the manager. He said he accepted the job because Pakistan urgently needed a coach.

Dar joined the national team when Roelant Oltmans and Muhammad Saqlain left just a couple of weeks before the World Cup. He said that PHF had made a lot of efforts to lift the national hockey team’s performance, arranged their salaries and daily allowances, although the government did not release the funds.

He said the federation provided them opportunities of playing in international events to maintain their form and fitness but nothing worked. Tauqeer said the players dictated their terms because they knew that PHF did not have players to replace them.

He said on a number of occasions PHF administrations and national team managements resigned when Pakistan lost in major events. But the players always survived and remained part of the team, he added. It is time PHF said goodbye to all these players and made a new team comprising juniors as it is the only option, Tauqeer said.

The government would have to provide funds and involve corporate sector, otherwise the same situation would continue, he added. Those countries that invested in hockey were successful, he said and added that France defeated Olympic champions Argentina 5-0 because they had invested money in their hockey.

Tauqeer said that Pakistan’s was the pool of death due to the presence of Germany and Holland. “So there is no surprise. We played well against Germany, but later our team could not survive,” he said. He said it was time to induct junior players in the national team. He said Pakistan should play with them in FIH Pro League where eight strongest teams of the world would compete.

Within a year or two the juniors would start performing well in international arena, he claimed. Dar advised the government to invest in hockey and squash. “Look at India. How they are investing in sports. If we didn’t invest money in these games, we would down further,” said Tauqeer, who runs an academy in Lahore.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has formed a four-member commission to investigate the reasons behind the team’s depressing performance. The commission is to submit its findings in 15 days.