SHC dismisses MQM MPA’s bail plea in KPT appointments case

The Sindh High Court on Friday dismissed the bail applications filed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement MPA, former Karachi Port Trust (KPT) general manager and two others in a NAB reference pertaining to bogus appointments in the trust.

MPA Javed Hanif, who served as former KPT chairman, former general manager Rauf Akhtar Farooqui and two other persons were booked by the National Accountability Bureau for illegally regularising 940 contract employees and later provided them permanent jobs without proper procedures, causing losses of Rs2.8 billion to the national exchequer.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that their clients were falsely implicated in the case and they had nothing to do with the appointments and regularisation of the employees, as all actions had been taken in accordance with the rules and regulations.

NAB alleged that a complaint had been received from the ministry of ports and shipping regarding the illegal regularisation of employees in the KPT.

The NAB prosecutor alleged that on December 10, 2012, the then prime minister had issued directives that the proposal to regularise contract employees be examined, but on the contrary, the former general manager in connivance with others regularised more than 900 such employees in violation of procedures and rules.

He said the former chairman and general manger of the KPT were involved in corruption, corrupt practices and misuse of authority and that sufficient concrete evidence had been found to prove his guilt.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro dismissed the bail applications of Hanif, Farooqui and two other accused. However, the court granted protective bail to Amir Brohi and Mohammad Iqbal in the case as no direct evidence was found against them.