Petroleum minister visits SSGC

KARACHI: Minister of Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar visited the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) office on Friday to inquire about the utility company’s gas requirement.

The minister, who was accompanied by Haleem Adil Sheikh, was briefed about the gas supply and demand situation by the SSGC management, an official said.

“It was a brief meeting and the minister left after Managing Director Amin Rajput apprised him about the demand-supply situation,” the official added. Talking to the media after the meeting, Sarwar excused from making any comments and informed that he would hold a press conference on Saturday.

Earlier, the ministers for petroleum and energy, Ghulam Sarwar and Umar Ayub Khan, held meetings with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the context of power and gas woes of the province. “Several industrial units have been closed, leaving thousands workers jobless,” Sindh CM said. The chief minister informed the petroleum minister that CNG stations have shutdown in Sindh and public transport vehicles have vanished from the roads.

The chief minister also demanded representation of Sindh at the boards of directors of gas companies.